Follow Daphne Nasir’s Cancer Journey

The day arrives when I go in, Annie is driving me in and holding my hand. My Doc is Dr Rich. He’s asking me what I know so far. So, I told him that I supposedly have a mass on my lung that was fairly large and that it was suspected Lymphoma.

Having lost her husband to lung cancer in 2004, she’s now battling a rare form of aggressive mature T-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoblastic lymphoma.

It is a type of blood cancer that begins in the lympathic system. Everyday our bodies carry stem cells and cells to all parts, cancer cells replicate and die, however if one of the cells becomes infected they undergo a cancerous change, and multiply in an uncontrolled way, these lymphoma cells, form collections of cancer cells called tumours, in lymph nodes and other parts of the body, hence the mass on my lung.

Being a single mother of three, rent and bills have become hard to pay off, especially since she’s been told that her insurance won’t be covering her.

I get a disturbing call from the AIG insurance agent, this one is not the lady I spoke with.

He’s rude and abrupt and says “your insurance is void”.

I blanched , “I beg your pardon?”

“Ya you didn’t buy the insurance while you were in Malaysia , so the insurance is void,” he said.

I said, “Well, first of all , it doesn’t state anywhere on your website that it has to be purchased from country of origin, and secondly why did you take my money if it was not going to be in effect?”

“You better write in to the company and explain then ” he says and rings off.

Still, she’s decidedly positive and is tackling this new and understandably, frightening, phase in her life the best way she knows how as evidenced by her writing: with a dollop of humour.

OF ALL THE TIMES, when finally the “McDreamy” of doctors is before me, he has to attend to me. He needs to get my heart rate via the ol stethoscope, so he discreetly pushes it under my gown that is of course now bound in the front and because it has not been tied due to the biopsy… yes the left flap drops open and everyone has a view of a twin peak.

And of course, she’s beyond grateful for her childhood friend, Annie, by her side who has decided to help her raise funds by auctioning off all 50cm of her long blonde hair in support of Daphne’s chopped locks. The hair will be donated to a wig maker so that someone else undergoing treatment may have some hair.

I look at her and say “Not charity, Annie, I don’t want charity, can we just wait and see how this pans out?” Eventually, she gets back to me and says she’s going to pledge to cut her hair to raise money for me. My eyes pop and I exclaim, “Are you kidding me?!! All that long blonde hair??!!” She says, “I’m doing it for you my friend, I want to pay for your rent and if this helps, than I’ m doing it.” I, of course, start to blub like the big girl’s blouse that I am. Who else would do this for me, who else?

If you wish to help, do go to www.gofundme.com/down-the-rabbit-hole-with-daphne to cheer Daphne on.