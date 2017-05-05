Navigation

Ed Sheeran Live In KL Part Deux

Shape of You superstar, Ed Sheeran, is set to return to Kuala Lumpur with a one-night-only gig this November!

Yes, it’s confirmed that Sheeran will be performing  on 14 November 2017 at the Axiata Arena (formerly known as Putra Indoor Stadium).

The 26-year-old British singer has had a massive year on the Billboards with multiple songs topping the charts. From his ÷ (Divide) album, the hit maker brought us Shape Of You and Castle On The Hill.

The show in November will likely sell out, so make sure to get your tickets fast! They go on sale on Monday, 15 May 2017, 10am at www.prworldwidelive.com. 

Tickets for the Divide tour are priced at RM198, RM298, RM358 and RM458.

For ticket inquiries, you can also call 03 7493 3010.

And if you didn’t notice, the video for Galway Girl starring Saiorse Ronan is out now.

Enjoy!

Source: The Star

