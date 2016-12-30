4 Ways To Remember Your Eco-Friendly Bag

Since the rolling out of the “No Plastic Bag Day” campaign on Saturdays, we’ve all been in that predicament when we’ve realised we’ve left our environmentally-friendly tote bags at home.

Now, the Selangor government is taking it one step further by announcing that 2017 will see this campaign extended to all days of the week – yes, you read that right. We applaud these efforts and believe that the way forward as a collective society is in the direction of going green. But we also can’t discount the fact that this might mean future hassles of lugging around our groceries. Here are four ways to help you remember to carry around your trusty little bag:

Invest in a few

We highly recommend stashing two in your car, one in your handbag, and one in your office drawer. That way, you’ll be sure to always have one at hand. Plus, it will come in handy for times you need to nip out during lunch breaks to get a little grocery shopping done. Up its visibility

Whether it’s at your bedside table, on the drawer of chests in your hallway, place that bag you know for sure your eyes will glance over once – before you leave the house. Store something valuable in it

The second you switch off your car engine, place the keys into the bag, and bring it in with you. That way, you’re bound to look for and grab that bag the next morning. The same could also be done with your house keys.