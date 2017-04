Meet the enchanting Sheila Majid and contribute to environmental conservation as well!

On 29 April 2017, fans of one of Malaysia’s most beloved icons, Sheila Majid, will have the privilege of being the first few to experience a showcase featuring songs from her latest album live at Belum Rainforest Resort in Pulau Banding, Perak. The exclusive evening with the songbird will be held in an intimate setting at the resort, against the natural backdrop of one of the world’s oldest rainforests.