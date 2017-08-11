Navigation

How To #HWNoGadgetHour Campaign 2017 Her World Kitchen Awards 2017 Her World Beauty Awards 2016
A Legendary Night with Dato Sheila MajidA Legendary Night with Dato Sheila MajidAre You Ready For the SEA Games?Are You Ready For the SEA Games?Victoria Beckham x Estée Lauder Collection Is Back!Victoria Beckham x Estée Lauder Collection Is Back!How To Get The Best Bathing ExperienceHow To Get The Best Bathing Experience7 Parenting Mistakes You May Be Making7 Parenting Mistakes You May Be Making

Catch the Perseids Meteor Shower in Malaysia

Friday, August 11, 2017 9:09 PM by

According to the National Space Agency (ANGKASA), it is reported that the Perseids meteor shower will be visible in the night sky of Malaysia around 12.30am, Saturday, 12 August!

The Perseids

Web GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

This meteor shower usually happens around mid July to mid August. This phenomenon happens when the earth crosses paths with the comet Swift-Tuttle and the comet’s dust will burn once it hits our Earth’s atmosphere.

The challenge

Of course to see this incredible meteor shower, we’ll need to pray for good weather. The other challenge that ANGKASA has reported is that the moon will be up in the sky earlier that day and shining bright – lowering our chances to see The Perseids.

Tips to catch the Perseids

Timelapse GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY
  • We suggest you find a space away from the city lights that blocks our vision from the glistening stars at night.
  • Know the positioning of the Perseids by using a star map or you can download an app on PlayStore called Star Walk 2 – Stars Atlas
  • Remember to pack along a good camera if you’d like to capture the moment.

News take from Bernama and ANGKASA

 

, , , , ,

Related Stories

The Watch to Invest In Right Now!