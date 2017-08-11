Catch the Perseids Meteor Shower in Malaysia

According to the National Space Agency (ANGKASA), it is reported that the Perseids meteor shower will be visible in the night sky of Malaysia around 12.30am, Saturday, 12 August!

The Perseids

This meteor shower usually happens around mid July to mid August. This phenomenon happens when the earth crosses paths with the comet Swift-Tuttle and the comet’s dust will burn once it hits our Earth’s atmosphere.

The challenge

Of course to see this incredible meteor shower, we’ll need to pray for good weather. The other challenge that ANGKASA has reported is that the moon will be up in the sky earlier that day and shining bright – lowering our chances to see The Perseids.

Tips to catch the Perseids

We suggest you find a space away from the city lights that blocks our vision from the glistening stars at night.

Know the positioning of the Perseids by using a star map or you can download an app on PlayStore called Star Walk 2 – Stars Atlas

Remember to pack along a good camera if you’d like to capture the moment.

News take from Bernama and ANGKASA