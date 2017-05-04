Brad Pitt’s Take On Life After Angie

Brad Pitt opens up about how he has learnt to face his feelings

In an extensive interview with GQ Style, the 53-year-old actor has broken his silence about his split and admits he needs to “just deal with it”.

“In the end, you find: I am those things I don’t like. That is a part of me. I can’t deny that. I have to accept that. And in fact, I have to embrace that. I need to face that and take care of that. Because by denying it, I deny myself. I am those mistakes. For me, this period has really been about looking at my weaknesses and failures and owning my side of the street. I’m an assh**e when it comes to this need for justice. I don’t know where it comes from, this hollow quest for justice for some perceived slight. I can drill on that for days and years. It’s done me no good whatsoever.”

GQ issued three different covers for Brad Pitt’s feature piece. Here’s one of it:

Brad then explained that he’s spent the last few months taking stock of his spiritual growth, looking at his weaknesses and failures in an attempt to open up for the sake of his six children. And quitting drinking was one of it.

“It’s hit me smack in the face with our divorce: I gotta be more. I gotta be more for them. I have to show them. And I haven’t been great at it,” he said.

All these life experiences can drive a wedge… people change, and sometimes people can drift apart.

There’s obviously incredible grief in the midst of it. But life goes on and then you’ve got a cliché:

‘If you love someone, set them free.’ Now I know what it means, by feeling it. It means to love without ownership.” – Brad Pitt

Source & Images : GQ Style