Bosch Equips Women with Automotive Knowledge and Skills

Friday, April 28, 2017
Breaking the stereotype of women and automobiles.

In line with the ‘One Wrong Part Ruins Everything’ vehicle safety campaign, Bosch Automotive Aftermarket Malaysia collaborated with Riding Pink, Malaysia’s first ever women-only ride sharing service, to host the Bosch Auto Women’s Workshop on 26 April 2017.

Ms Denise Tan, Founder of Riding Pink said: “Compared to men, women tend to be unfamiliar with basic car maintenance. Less than half have ever changed a tyre, and many said they do not know how to. Men typically have much more experience; with sufficient knowledge, they are less likely to be taken advantage of by service providers. In this day and age, it is important that we look past traditional gender roles and strive for better automotive practices for all.”

Mr Pang Yoon Kong, Country Manager of Bosch Automotive Aftermarket Malaysia in said, “As a holistic automotive solutions provider, we at Bosch understand the struggles faced by female drivers, or any driver regardless of their gender. The workshop is the perfect jumpstart to understanding what goes on under the hood of their cars. This supports Riding Pink’s initiative of empowering women and recognizing them as key decision makers even behind the wheel.”

