Adieu Prince Philip : His Royal Highness Retires

Royal engagements won’t be the same without The Duke of Edinburgh

Prince Philip,the 95-year-old husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, is stepping down from public duties this autumn.

“His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh has decided that he will no longer carry out public engagements from the autumn of this year. In taking this decision, the duke has the full support of the queen,” read the terse statement from the palace, which gave no reason for the retirement. It added that the queen’s role would be unchanged, and that while Prince Philip would retreat from public view, he may occasionally attend public events.

An announcement regarding The Duke of Edinburgh. https://t.co/SF1bgo68Un pic.twitter.com/TO9mR70xTk — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 4, 2017

The Queen, on the other hand, will continue to carry out her duties supported by other members of the royal family.

The Duke of Edinburgh has made a string of memorable gaffes during his reign as the Queen’s consort. Let’s look back on his best gaffes and funny moments.

Source : The Telegraph