Beauty Shopping Above The Skies

You can now get your beauty shopping done above the skies in Sky Avenue, Genting Highlands.

On the 1st of September 2017, Sephora will be opening their 19th outlet at the Sky Avenue mall in Genting Highlands. With shelves after shelves of over 100 brands across makeup, skincare, devices, haircare and fragrance categories, shoppers get to shop their favourite brands such as Kat Von D, Tarte, Marc Jacobs Beauty, Fresh, Dr. Jart+ and many more. In the store, there will also be a Sephora beauty studio and makeup services to allow fans to experiment new beauty products, with no strings attached.

“We are excited to open our next store in Genting Highlands as we look forward to extend our beauty offerings to our fans from Malaysia and abroad,” said Cindy Lee, Country Manager of Sephora Malaysia. “As a game changer in the local beauty scene, Sephora has introduced new brands to the Malaysian market and we will continue to bring in the latest products and present new trends to cater to the beauty needs of Sephora fans here.”

To celebrate this joyous occasion, public members who queue up on the opening day will be treated to gift vouchers ranging from RM50 to RM100, along with opportunities to receive complimentary gifts such as the Sephora mini backpack with a minimum purchase. Sephora Gold Pass members who spend RM600 on that day will receive the Sephora Collection Geometricolor Blockbuster Palette.

Sephora’s store at Sky Avenue is located at Lot No. T2A-49 & 50, Level 2, Sky Avenue, 69000 Genting Highlands, Pahang. The store is open from 10am – 10pm, Monday till Sunday.