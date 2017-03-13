Beauty and the Beast POSTPONED?

Hold your roses, it’s still in discussion.

It seems that the highly-anticipated Beauty and the Beast live-action movie’s release date has been postponed due to an ‘internal review’, according to The Star.

If you’ve been on our local cinemas’ online booking page, you may have noticed the inability to purchase tickets for Beauty and the Beast. A few hours ago, the movie was still listed on major sites but now, it’s totally gone.

This has definitely create a stir among Malaysian moviegoers.

The movie has courted controversy after its director Bill Condon said in UK magazine Attitude that the character of Le Fou, played by Josh Gad, would have a “nice exclusively gay moment” in the movie.

Russian officials considered banning the movie under the country’s ‘gay propaganda’ law. But the issue was later laid to rest with a ’16+’ rating.

We will issue the film distribution license without any problems. The minimum age is 16+,” Vyacheslav Telnov, who heads the Culture Ministry’s film unit, told Russian entertainment site KinoPoisk.ru.

Aside from that, a drive-through cinema in Alabama, United States, also banned the movie from its screens because of the gay character.

Main star Emma Watson was also in the headlines recently after posing for a risqué cover shoot for US magazine Vanity Fair.

Neither further reasoning nor a new release date has been given.

Let’s hope for the best!

Source : The Star