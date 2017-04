Get to know the hopes and dreams of these brave women.

Sponsored and supported by Selangor Properties Berhad and Think City, the Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) has launched an art exhibit titled Harapan Sentiasa Ada, a 100-metre long mural highlighting the hopes of domestic violence survivors.

The art exhibit will be held along the pedestrian tunnel connecting the Star LRT and Putra LRT lines at the Masjid Jamek LRT Station until mid-May 2017