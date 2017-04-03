All The Way From LA: Dior Addict Lacquer Stick

For me a cool L.A. girl is a girl that’s confident, trendy, a bit sassy, who knows what she wants, a strong girl. -Peter Philips

The newly launched Dior Addict Lacquer Stick was made in tune with a new generation of young women who trust their instincts and like to have fun with makeup. Moving on from the days of the matte lipsticks, Dior brings you the comfort of a hydrating balm without compromising on colour intensity and shine.

The Dior Addict Lacquer Stick is available in 18 vivid shades that are separated into four unique themes – Pastel, Neon, Classic and Wild.

Our favourite actress Jennifer Lawrence lends to this collection her youth, joie de vivre, sensuality and casual elegance. She shares her connection with lipstick while wearing the lacquer stick in the shade Turn Me Dior, a strawberry red that’s eye-catching, fun and confident, just like her.

Easy to wear, weightless, infinitely comfortable, a single sweep liberates an almost liquid shine and saturated colour that lasts up to 6 hours. Peter Philips, Creative and Image Director for Dior Makeup says “[Jennifer] represents a strength, an audacity, a femininity” which is his vision for this next generation of lipsticks.

The Dior Addict Lacquer Stick retails at RM125 and is available at all Dior Beauty boutiques and major department stores in Malaysia. So show off that pout in this lacquer stick that gives you both an intense colour payoff and an incredibly smooth, lacquered shine.

#lacqueraddict

@diormakeup