5 things you should do this weekend!

Happy December ladies! It’s the start of December and almost the end of the year – a bittersweet feeling it is. This week, we’re sharing with you some of the upcoming long weekend hangout spots or adventures you can do!

A Christmas Market

What better way to spend Christmas by spreading some holiday cheers and gifts to those who might not be able to? Makers & Co collaborates with The School Jaya One to bring some cheer and give back to society!

They’ll be hosting five non-government organizations (NGOs), WATIM, PERNITA, Gerai Orang Asal (OA), IPAN, and Cheshire Home, along with over 30 creative entrepreneurs and many interactive workshops for you and your loved ones to enjoy. Guess what? All the items at the event will be sold below RM50! What a steal!

They encourage families to bring your kids along, so that they can enjoy a time of arts and crafts with Doodle Malaysia.. They are hosting a ‘Make A Gift’ workshop where your children will be making handmade gifts for the less fortunate children who will be spending Christmas in the hospital!

For more information, click on Going for updates on A Christmas Market event page!

Date: 2 – 3 Dec 2017

Time: 11.00 am – 7.00 pm

Venue: Ground Floor, Block J, The School by Jaya One