Can we stick to full, natural-looking eyebrows please?

If you haven’t realised, just nine months into 2017 and we have witnessed wave upon wave of unique eyebrow trends that went viral for the weirdest reasons on the internet. Did you try any of these out before?

1. Feather eyebrows

The most ticklish looking eyebrow, this is created by separating the hairs into two and glue them down using child-friendly glue stick.

