2017 Hari Raya Ads That You Should Check Out

Wednesday, June 14, 2017 2:02 PM by

Reality check : Hari Raya is just around the corner.

With every festive season many companies and brands roll-out their mix of happiness, sadness and even some hilarious advertisements.

So, get your tissue box ready! Take a look at some of the most interesting, touching and meaningful Hari Raya commercials in Malaysian to celebrate this festive season.

Dugaan Raya Aida

Harapan yang bertukar dugaan, memberi keceriaan sempena lebaran. Apakah ia? Saksikan… #DugaanRaya Aida.

Posted by TNB Careline on 13hb Jun 2017

Filem Hari Raya 2017 : Selamat-kan Hari Raya

Sedang semua orang sibuk dengan persiapan Hari Raya, ada pula yang sibuk nak buat jahat. Mujur ada Raj dan Chong. Apa ceritanya? Jom saksikan filem pendek terbaru daripada BSN. #RiuhkanRayaBSN

Posted by BSN Malaysia on 11hb Jun 2017

Nak Ikut Boleh Tak

What’s the secret behind the unbreakable bond between Abang and Adik?Watch the full ‘Nak ikut boleh tak?” video and discover the reason behind Adik’s dedication to tag along with Abang. Visit www.bit.ly/AudiOpenHaus17 for details. #AudiOpenHaus #AudiNakIkut

Posted by Audi Malaysia on 13hb Jun 2017

Source: Youtube & Facebook of respective companies

