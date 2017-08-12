Navigation

How To Have A Second Chance At Love

We don’t always get it right the first time. But, take heart in the truth that a second chance at love is possible when you’re ready for it. Joining the dating pool later in life can be daunting, though, especially if you’ve been out of it for some time.

Violet Lim, a certified matchmaker, and co-founder and CEO of the Lunch Actually Group, shares these tips for finally finding Mr Right.

Stay positive

“To forge meaningful connections, you need to be able to let your guard down and be vulnerable. Don’t get swept up into believing that there are no more good guys in the world.”

Create more opportunities to meet people

“In reality, it’s hard to meet people by serendipity, like you see in movies. So, socialise at events and sign up for interesting classes.

Let people know you’re on the market

“Ask your friends to set you up on dates, and meet more people to expand your social circle, so they can introduce you to their single friends.”

 

This article first appeared in the July 2017 issue of Her World Malaysia. Download it at the Google Play or Apple App Store for more relationship tips.

