“I Quit My Job For Him But He Divorced Me.”

I was preparing breakfast, and thinking about what else I should get from the grocery store later, when my husband stormed into the kitchen and announced that he was leaving. The milk bottle was half empty. I asked him where he was going before telling him, “I need your favour lah Firdaus, can you go the grocers for me?”

Truth hurts

He said, “No Mira, I’m leaving you.” I started laughing as if it was some kind of joke and told him he had to wait for me to finish the grocery list first. He looked at me in despair and said, “I won’t be here later, and I won’t be here tomorrow. I’ve packed and am moving in with Jeda. I’m marrying her.” His confession hit me like an atomic bomb.