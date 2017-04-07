Master List of Turn-Offs in Bed

You’d never guess that bedroom clutter and watching sad movies could affect your desire – or your hubby’s – for sex. But they can!

via GIPHY

THESE COULD AFFECT YOUR HUBBY

Watching Sad Movies

A recent study in Israel showed that women’s tears dampen men’s arousal. So Hubby may not be that eager for sex after you’ve watched a weepy flick. You, however, may be keen on getting it on. That’s because when you cry as you empathise with a character in a sad movie, your brain releases a hormone called oxytocin, dubbed the “love hormone”. Oxytocin is commonly associated with human bonding. Interestingly, it is also released when we orgasm, so there is a possibility that crying may actually help boost the woman’s libido.

High Blood Sugar (Diabetes)

Men with higher blood sugar levels are more likely to suffer from erectile dysfunction (ED). To maintain an erection, men need to have healthy blood vessels and nerves. Diabetes damages them, so while your husband’s desire to have sex may remain unaffected, he would have difficulty keeping a firm erection. And this could potentially affect his emotions, and thus, his libido.

Alcohol

It’s meant to lower your inhibitions. But alcohol can numb sensations, too, as it makes people feel sedated and sleepy. For men to get an erection, the brain needs to be alert to send signals to the penis. Excessive drinking may have a sedative effect. Although that doesn’t necessarily affect desire, it could mean your man will be more inclined to cosy up to his pillow than to you.

What about you?