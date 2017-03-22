Navigation

Here’s How You Can Be A Positive Nag

Wednesday, March 22, 2017 4:04 PM by
If you want your husband to listen to you, sometimes you have to give him a hard time.

Nagging, according to psychologist Daniel Koh from Insights Mind Centre, is a one-sided and closed form of interaction filled with blame, judgement and accusation.

“Saying to your husband: ‘You’re too lazy to even pick up your own clothes,’ implies that he is hopeless and useless,” Daniel points out.

“This can cause him to feel angry and resentful, and the more you nag him this way, the more he will switch off, because it triggers negative feelings in him.

Some men might occasionally give in to their wives just to stop the nagging, but no matter how your husband reacts, this sort of nagging can make him defensive. He might feel the need to protect himself or maintain control.”

