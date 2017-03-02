Navigation

Best Places to Have Sex Outside the Bedroom

Thursday, March 2, 2017 7:07 PM by
One way to spice things up in the bedroom is to leave the bedroom

 

The Laundry Room

It might sound odd at first, but the laundry room is the perfect place to get down and dirty.

There’s something about the height of the machine and the gentle rocking motion that make for a super-sexy combination.

The wash cycle produces an intriguing range of vibrations, and the dryer releases sensual heat, although I bet your own heat will be enough to keep you warm! If your heights don’t quite match up, try stepping on a stool to even things out.

You can experiment with sitting or lying on the machine, or with him sitting on top of it and you on top of him with your legs wrapped around his waist. Try a warm or hot wash, and use the cotton cycle for the longest and fastest spin and most vibration.

