6 Ways to Never Fall Out of Love

1. Do things together

Being involved in something that unites you is really beneficial. When you do more activities together you find out a lot more about the person you are in love with plus you reveal yourself as a personality much better. Spending more time with your kids is another alternative. Dedicate more time to each other in a more original way – no doubt you can think of plenty of cool activities to do and enjoy with your partner.

2. Put down your phone

We are dependent on modern technologies. We think that they make our life more convenient, simpler and easier. However, there is a negative aspect as well. The less you talk to your partner, the more distant and aloof you become to each other. We do understand that it is absolutely impossible to get rid of all equipment that we use, but what we can do is to limit technologies and dedicate less time to electronic devices that are trying to interfere with our private lives.

3. Be thankful

Do you appreciate what your partner does for you? You know, all those everyday little things, such as cooking your favorite dish, bringing your morning coffee and things like that. Saying ‘thank you’ more often is extremely important. It is great if you let you spouse hear these words from you regularly. Express your gratitude in a sincere manner, hug him and smile to him more often.

4. Hug each other to sleep at night

Physical contact is one of the most important parts in any relationship. We are now talking about something different than pure sex. Touching your partner and feeling his touch on your skin influence the rush of brain chemicals that send signals to both of you informing that you are special to each other. Try this little secret if you want to have a happy relationship.

5. Compliment each other

Unfortunately, nobody’s perfect. Criticising and blaming your partner is the worst thing you can do. Instead, focus only on the positive moments and what you like about the person you are with. Compliment him on what he does better than you. Pay attention to what made you fall in love with him and refresh that sensation.

6. Exercise together

Keeping in shape is more fun when it is done with your spouse. You can either go to the same gym or jog around your block every morning or evening. Most people who have tried it claim that they feel a much stronger physical attraction to their partner during such ‘sessions’. Try and see if they are right.

