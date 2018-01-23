5 Ways To Let Go And Move On After A Divorce

Going through a breakup or divorce is not easy. The first thing that needs to happen, so you can recover, is to accept that your marriage has come to an end.

Make peace with the fact that you may be in for an emotional roller-coaster ride. Do no rush yourself to get well, as healing takes time, but remind yourself that you will eventually recover.

Here are 5 ways to get back on track:

1. Remind yourself to celebrate the divorce

The disintegration a relationship can be disruptive but it’s not the end of the world. While it affects almost every area of your life – amplifying the feelings of stress, uncertainty, and chaos – do remind yourself that you’ve also regained your freedom to explore what gives you meaning in life.

2. Take back your life

You need to find a new routine to get back a sense of normalcy. Make healthy choices daily such as eating well, getting enough sleep, and exercising. Also make time each day to nurture yourself by scheduling in solo activities such as going for a walk at the park, listening to music, journaling, or reading a favourite book while savouring a warm cup of coffee.