5 Sex Habits of Happy Couples

1. FOCUS ON THE POSITIVE

Happy couples share what they enjoy in a positive way, rather than focusing on what they dislike or being critical. Even something as simple as “I enjoyed when you did such-and-such” can make a sexual experience better. It’s all about positive reinforcement (unless something actually hurts or feels uncomfortable, in which case, speak up).

2. MAKE TIME FOR SEX

People feel sex should come naturally. It’s true and it should, but we’re living a busy life. By the time we got back from home and put the kids to sleep, we’ll be all tired and ready for bed. If you have to schedule sex to keep the connection alive, so be it! It may not sound like the sexiest thing, but this is one of the best way to keep the spark alive.

3. SAY YES TO FANTASIES

Whether you’re sharing all the dirty details with each other or keeping your steamy fantasies to yourself, you shouldn’t shy away from letting your mind wanders. Fantasising is a great way for couples to learn something new about each other, besides there’s no harm in trying something new. Don’t be afraid to push the envelope a little.

4. IT DOESN’T HAVE TO BE PERFECT

Yes, it would be awesome if every sex experience was the way it goes in a romance movie. But real-life sex isn’t always like that, and that’s okay. Happy couples don’t feel like sex has to be incredible every time. The pressure for every time to be perfect can make things even worse, especially if you don’t have a ton of sex. Think about it: If you rarely have sex, chances are it’ll be harder to have a good experience. That, in turn, could make you feel even less like having sex.

5. EXCITED TO BE INVOLVED

If you’d rather watch the TV than have sex but you do it anyway, your man can probably tell. Nothing is deadlier than the perception that someone is only participating because they feel obligated. Instead, focus on how much fun sex is for you. Thinking about what’s pleasurable for you instead of just doing it for him makes you more likely to have a good sexual experience.

