4 Reasons To Have Sex Tonight

It betters communication





There’s no easier way for a couple to connect than when the other party communicates what they like in bed. It’s also very much about building that tacit understanding and listening in on the non-verbal cues the other party exhibits – eg. does their breathing quicken when you do certain things? In the long run, this will improve your relationship with your partner! Also, doing so forces you to become more in tune with your body – what do you like? What don’t you like? Do you prefer penetration or clit stimulation? It’s not just about knowing your partner better, it’s about being comfortable enough in your own skin and communicating that with your other half.