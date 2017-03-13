4 Reasons To Have Sex Tonight

Do you find yourself often giving excuses so as to not indulge in some sexy time with le hubby? Well, we understand that life can sometimes get in the way and when you’re operating on only four hours a sleep daily, setting fire to the sheets would be the last possible thing on your mind! But instead of focusing on the negatives, why not look at it as a way to recharge your batteries and bring the both of you closer together? If you need a little nudge in the right direction, read on and be reminded why getting it on is good:
You feel happier
Besides the obvious pleasurable input, having orgasms also means the release of certain hormones and we’re talking about endorphins – the ultimate happy pill. There’s no better way to relieve some stress after a long day at work than putting the lights down low and losing yourself between those satin sheets with hubby. Plus, studies have shown that married couples who have sex regularly are also happier at work – simply because marriage satisfaction carries on over to all other aspects of life!
It builds intimacy…
… and not just intimacy during sex! Couples tend to cuddle after sex and that triggers the excretion of the oxytocin, the hormone that promotes contentment and can actually help lower stress and anxiety levels. Besides, when both parties are satiated with guards lowered down, it’s easier to open up and talk about deeper issues – those that can often leave us feeling vulnerable in other situations!
You’ll get a good workout
Skipped your gym session or yoga class today? Not a problem – your husband’s the best sweat buddy you’ll get! According to The Daily Mail Online, half an hour of sex can burn the equivalent of a 15-minute run – plus, it’s a hell of a lot more fun! They also go on to say that for it to really work, your romp will have to last more than half an hour – so get creative and do a little research on what you’d like to try out tonight. Changing positions frequently will up your calorie-burning count!
It betters communication
There’s no easier way for a couple to connect than when the other party communicates what they like in bed. It’s also very much about building that tacit understanding and listening in on the non-verbal cues the other party exhibits – eg. does their breathing quicken when you do certain things? In the long run, this will improve your relationship with your partner! Also, doing so forces you to become more in tune with your body – what do you like? What don’t you like? Do you prefer penetration or clit stimulation? It’s not just about knowing your partner better, it’s about being comfortable enough in your own skin and communicating that with your other half.