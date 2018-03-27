4 Misconceptions of Sugar Babies
A sugar baby tells us what it’s like in such an unconventional arrangement and what people often get wrong about it:
- We are not high class call girls or prostitutes. We’re provided with an allowance to be his ‘girlfriend’ and to have a Sugar Relationship. We know who we want to spend our time with and we don’t waste our precious time with just about – it’s about a connection and a quid pro quo relationship.
- It’s not all about the money. Every one of us who chooses the lifestyle has our own set of terms and conditions before accepting someone to be our sugar daddy. Being able to be called a sugar daddy is a status symbol – it means you’re wealthy, mature, and well-adjusted.
- Sugar Babies are too lazy to find proper jobs and are desperate. I have a proper full time job, a Bachelor’s degree, and am working hard to build a career for myself. Being a Sugar Baby helps me better my lifestyle and supplements my finances. A monthly salary in this inflated economy is just not enough for anything extra other than the current necessities like rent and bills – it’s not even close enough to pay for my studies.
- You don’t need to be young, pretty, and slim. I’m plus size. Everyone has their own preferences. Many may prefer the typical beauty, but some Sugar Daddies may look for someone in their thirties instead of twenties, or someone with a fuller body. They may just want someone who listens to them or a woman who knows how to embrace her curves, is proud, confident, and intelligent.