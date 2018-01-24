Two Delicious Oats Inspired Recipes

DARK SAUCE CHICKEN WITH MUSHROOMS IN A POT
INGREDIENTS:
- ¾ cup (180g) white or brown rice
- 9 tbsp (90g) Quaker Oats for Rice
- 1 ¾ cups (400ml) water for cooking rice in a rice cooker
- ½ chicken (500g) without skin and fat, cut into bite-sized pieces
- 6 Chinese mushrooms, soaked until tender, cut into halves
- 1 tbsp ginger, shredded
- 1 tbsp garlic, chopped finely
- 1 tsp white pepper
- 1 ½ tbsp unsaturated cooking oil
Marinade for the chicken:
- 1 tbsp oyster sauce
- 2 tbsp sesame oil
- ¾ tsp salt
- 1 tsp sugar
METHOD:
- Marinate the chicken pieces with seasonings and set aside for a while.
- Heat 1 tbsp oil in a non-stick pan. Sauté ginger for 1 minute, add garlic, and stir-fry until golden.
- Add marinated chicken pieces and mushrooms. Stir-fry the mixture for about 2-3 minutes. Add 1 cup of hot water.
- Bring the gravy to a boil, lower the flame and cover and cook the gravy on a simmering flame for about 15 minutes or until the chicken is cooked and gravy thickens.
- Add 1 tsp white pepper.
- Mix white or brown rice with Quaker Oats for Rice and 1 ¾ cups water and cook the rice in a rice cooker. After about 10 minutes, add the chicken mixture into the rice cooker. Do not stir until the rice is cooked. When the rice is cooked, mix lightly, dish out and serve.