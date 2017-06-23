Re-create one of Chef Yenni’s drink recipe from our Rice Pot Cookbook 2017 – The Spiced Rice Dream!
Here’s the recipe for you to get started. This serves 2-3 people :)
INGREDIENTS
- 1 cup long-grain white rice, cooked
- 3½ cups water (250ml per cup)
- 1 can evaporated milk
- ½ cup brown sugar
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 tsp cinnamon powder
- 2 tsp instant coffee
- 2-3 cups espresso
- 100ml cream
- 80ml brandy (optional)
METHOD
- Blend rice and water in a blender. Strain, then discard the solids and reserve the liquid.
- Place evaporated milk, brown sugar, instant coffee, vanilla extract, cinnamon powder, brandy, and cream in a clean blender bowl.
- Blend all ingredients together. Store in a clean, dry jar and refrigerate for up to five days.
- To serve, pour the espresso into the glass cup then top it with
the spiced rice blend.Serve chilled or with ice cubes.
Buy your very Her World Cookbook 2017 – The Rice Pot. Available on stands now!