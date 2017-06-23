Re-create one of Chef Yenni’s drink recipe from our Rice Pot Cookbook 2017 – The Spiced Rice Dream!

Here’s the recipe for you to get started. This serves 2-3 people :)

INGREDIENTS

1 cup long-grain white rice, cooked

3½ cups water (250ml per cup)

1 can evaporated milk

½ cup brown sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp cinnamon powder

2 tsp instant coffee

2-3 cups espresso

100ml cream

80ml brandy (optional)

METHOD

Blend rice and water in a blender. Strain, then discard the solids and reserve the liquid. Place evaporated milk, brown sugar, instant coffee, vanilla extract, cinnamon powder, brandy, and cream in a clean blender bowl. Blend all ingredients together. Store in a clean, dry jar and refrigerate for up to five days. To serve, pour the espresso into the glass cup then top it with

the spiced rice blend.Serve chilled or with ice cubes.

Buy your very Her World Cookbook 2017 – The Rice Pot. Available on stands now!