Smoked Salmon Crepe Cake by Sarah Sharratt

“This savory crepe cake was inspired by something similar served by my friend Sandrine in Paris. This simple dish is perfect for a brunch with friends. Homemade crepes would be an extra treat but are not necessary. I can find great ready-made crepes here in France that do the job nicely. Those crepes are a little large for the cake so I trim them down to a rectangle, but if you can find 9-inch crepes that would be perfect.” – Sarah Sharratt

Smoked Salmon Crepe Cake

Recipe courtesy of Sarah Sharratt

Yield: one 9-inch cake

Prep Time: 30 minutes

Cook: 30 minutes

Difficulty Level: Easy

INGREDIENTS:

455g cream cheese, softened

128g sour cream

Juice of ½ a lemon

2 tbsp fresh chives, chopped

Eight 9-inch crepes

2 cucumbers, ends trimmed, peeled lengthwise into strips

680g smoked salmon, thinly sliced

40g arugula

1/3 cup fresh dill for garnish, chopped

METHOD:

1. Mix together the cream cheese, sour cream, lemon juice and chives in a medium bowl until thoroughly incorporated.

2. Spread about ¼ cup of the cream cheese mixture over the first crepe and place on a serving platter.

3. Top with a single layer of cucumber strips, followed by a layer of smoked salmon. Arrange some arugula leaves on top of the salmon.

4. Spread a second crepe with another ¼ cup of the cream cheese mixture and place on top of the arugula. (It is easiest to spread the mixture onto the crepe before placing onto the cake).

5. Top with another layer of cucumber, salmon and arugula. Continue layering in this pattern until you have used all but one of your crepes.

6. Top the last crepe with the remaining cream cheese mixture and place on top. Sprinkle the dill over top to garnish.

7. This cake is best served immediately, but can also be kept in the fridge for up to an hour. If not for serving immediately, wait until ready to serve before topping with the dill.