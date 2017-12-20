Seared Fjord Trout, Mango Pomelo Salad, Thai Chili Sesame Dressing

Ingredients
200 gm fjord trout
Salt and pepper to taste
Ingredients for salad:
120 gms mango – dice
80 gms pomelo
½ red onion – chopped
1 kaffir lime leaf – chopped
1 spring onion – chopped
1 lime juice
Ingredients for dressing
100 ml thai chili sauce
½ red onion – chopped
½ tsp sesame oil
1 tsp sesame seed – toasted
1 lime juice
Garnish
- Trout roe
- Micro herbs or baby salad
- Cherry tomato
Method
- Season trout and sear over medium heat till medium rare in the center
- Allow to rest
- Mix mango salad items together and season well
- Mix dressing items together and set aside
To plate
- Spoon mango salad on center on plate
- Using your hands flake salmon and place on top of mango
- Garnish with trout roe, cherry tomato wedges and herbs
- Spoon dressing around and serve