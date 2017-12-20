Navigation

How To #HWNoGadgetHour Campaign 2017 Her World Kitchen Awards 2017 Her World Beauty Awards 2016
How To Teach Your Child To Handle GoodbyesHow To Teach Your Child To Handle Goodbyes6 Tips to Finish Your First 10K RUN6 Tips to Finish Your First 10K RUNKids Talk : Fun time telling with Flik FlakKids Talk : Fun time telling with Flik FlakWhat foods to avoid when you're on medicationWhat foods to avoid when you're on medicationBenefits of Haruan fish - Old wives' tale or scientific fact?Benefits of Haruan fish - Old wives' tale or scientific fact?

Seared Fjord Trout, Mango Pomelo Salad, Thai Chili Sesame Dressing

Wednesday, December 20, 2017 6:06 PM by

Ingredients

200 gm fjord trout

Salt and pepper to taste

Ingredients for salad:

120 gms mango – dice

80 gms pomelo

½ red onion – chopped

1 kaffir lime leaf – chopped

1 spring onion – chopped

1 lime juice

Ingredients for dressing

100 ml thai chili sauce

½ red onion – chopped

½ tsp sesame oil

1 tsp sesame seed – toasted

1 lime juice

Garnish

  • Trout roe
  • Micro herbs or baby salad
  • Cherry tomato

Method

  • Season trout and sear over medium heat till medium rare in the center
  • Allow to rest
  • Mix mango salad items together and season well
  • Mix dressing items together and set aside

To plate

  • Spoon mango salad on center on plate
  • Using your hands flake salmon and place on top of mango
  • Garnish with trout roe, cherry tomato wedges and herbs
  • Spoon dressing around and serve
This recipe was created by Chef Jimmy for the “Cooking Norwegian Fjord Trout” Workshop at KDU University College by the Norwegian Seafood Council

, , , , , , ,

Related Stories

10 Delightful Salad Recipes You Must Try...

Apple Crumble

3 Simple Spicy Tuna Recipes