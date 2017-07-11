Scallops With Truffle Mash

Guests coming over for dinner? This recipe is sure to make an impression on them.

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: 10 minutes

Serves: 4

INGREDIENTS

For truffle mash

550g potatoes, peeled and boiled

2tbsp butter

3tbsp Dutch Lady Full Cream milk

Salt and pepper to taste

Truffle oil

FOR THE SCALLOPS

12 large scallops, with or without roe

2tbsp olive oil

METHOD

Place cooked potatoes into a bowl. Add butter and milk, and mash until smooth. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside and keep warm until ready to serve. Drizzle scallops with olive oil. Heat a frying pan until very hot. Add the scallops in and cook for about 90 seconds on each side, or until just cooked through. Remove from pan. To serve, place a portion of warm mashed potatoes onto each serving plate and drizzle a few drops of truffle oil. Top with seared scallops and serve warm.

