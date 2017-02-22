Mouthwatering Sayur Lodeh To Try

Yummmm!
Sayur Lodeh, a local delight inspired by Javanese cuisine is made easy witth the help of Ayam Brand™ ! What an easy recipe and it can be a full meal with steaming hot rice.
Ingredients
• 1 can 185g Ayam Brand Tuna Flakes in Oil, drained
• 1 tbsp Chili Paste
• 4 shallots, sliced
• 1 clove garlic, sliced
• ½ tsp turmeric powder
• ½ inch ginger, julienne
• 200ml Ayam Brand Coconut Milk
• 300ml Water
• ½ no.cabbage (medium), thickly sliced
• 200g long beans, cut as desired
• 1 no. potato cut in large cubes
• Sald and pepper
• Fine Vermicelli (Su-hun) as required, soaked and drained
Optional (deep fried)
• 2 tofu, quartered
• 100g tempe, cut as desired
Method
• Place the tuna, chilli paste, shallots, garlic, turmeric powder and ginger in a pot. Pour in coconut milk and water. Place pot on slow fire and stir occasionally until simmering.
• Add in long beans, carrots and potatoes. Cook until slightly softened. Add in cabbage and cook until wilted. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
• Just before removing from heat, add in the rice and vermicelli.
Note * In Malaysia and Singapore, sayur lodeh served with lontong (nasi himpit), it is known as lontong. Dried squid sambal, boiled egg and coconut serunding are often added to the lontong dish.