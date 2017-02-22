Mouthwatering Sayur Lodeh To Try

Yummmm!

Sayur Lodeh, a local delight inspired by Javanese cuisine is made easy witth the help of Ayam Brand™ ! What an easy recipe and it can be a full meal with steaming hot rice.

Ingredients

• 1 can 185g Ayam Brand Tuna Flakes in Oil, drained

• 1 tbsp Chili Paste

• 4 shallots, sliced

• 1 clove garlic, sliced

• ½ tsp turmeric powder

• ½ inch ginger, julienne

• 200ml Ayam Brand Coconut Milk

• 300ml Water

• ½ no.cabbage (medium), thickly sliced

• 200g long beans, cut as desired

• 1 no. potato cut in large cubes

• Sald and pepper

• Fine Vermicelli (Su-hun) as required, soaked and drained

Optional (deep fried)

• 2 tofu, quartered

• 100g tempe, cut as desired

Method

• Place the tuna, chilli paste, shallots, garlic, turmeric powder and ginger in a pot. Pour in coconut milk and water. Place pot on slow fire and stir occasionally until simmering.

• Add in long beans, carrots and potatoes. Cook until slightly softened. Add in cabbage and cook until wilted. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

• Just before removing from heat, add in the rice and vermicelli.

Note * In Malaysia and Singapore, sayur lodeh served with lontong (nasi himpit), it is known as lontong. Dried squid sambal, boiled egg and coconut serunding are often added to the lontong dish.