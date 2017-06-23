Try this dessert recipe by Chef Yenni for our 2017 Cookbook, The Rice Pot, the Rice Creme Brulee!
You can try it yourself! Here is the Rice Creme Brulee:
INGREDIENTS
- 3 cups cooked risotto rice
- 3 eggs
- 100g sugar
- 500ml milk
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 tin condensed milk
- 2 tbsp raisins
- 1 pinch nutmeg
- 2 bananas, sliced
- 3 tsp cornflour, mixed with 3 tbsp water 4-5 tbsp brown sugar, for caramelising
- 100ml rum (optional)
METHOD
- Place egg and sugar in a steel bowl. Whisk until thick and ribbony in texture.
- In a saucepan, bring milk, condensed milk, nutmeg, and vanilla extract to a boil.
- Pour boiling milk into egg mixture, a ladle at a time. P
- Pour milk and egg mixture back into the saucepan and simmer.
- Add the cornflour mixture and simmer until liquid starts to lightly boil and thicken.
- Turn off heat, then fill glasses with cooked risotto rice. Add raisins and banana. Spoon some rum over the rice.
- Cool in the chiller for 2 to 3 hours.
- Before serving, sprinkle brown sugar over the set custard. Using a blowtorch, lightly burn the top of the custard until brown sugar caramelises.
