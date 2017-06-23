Try this dessert recipe by Chef Yenni for our 2017 Cookbook, The Rice Pot, the Rice Creme Brulee!

You can try it yourself! Here is the Rice Creme Brulee:

INGREDIENTS

3 cups cooked risotto rice

3 eggs

100g sugar

500ml milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tin condensed milk

2 tbsp raisins

1 pinch nutmeg

2 bananas, sliced

3 tsp cornflour, mixed with 3 tbsp water 4-5 tbsp brown sugar, for caramelising

100ml rum (optional)

METHOD

Place egg and sugar in a steel bowl. Whisk until thick and ribbony in texture. In a saucepan, bring milk, condensed milk, nutmeg, and vanilla extract to a boil. Pour boiling milk into egg mixture, a ladle at a time. P Pour milk and egg mixture back into the saucepan and simmer. Add the cornflour mixture and simmer until liquid starts to lightly boil and thicken. Turn off heat, then fill glasses with cooked risotto rice. Add raisins and banana. Spoon some rum over the rice. Cool in the chiller for 2 to 3 hours. Before serving, sprinkle brown sugar over the set custard. Using a blowtorch, lightly burn the top of the custard until brown sugar caramelises.

Get our Her World Cookbook 2017 – The Rice Pot, available on stands now!