Pommes Dauphinoise by Sarah Sharratt

“For this French classic, use a multi-purpose potato–one that is not too floury or too waxy. The starchiness of the potato slices helps bind the layers together, creating a gratin that holds itsshape when served.” – Sarah Sharratt
Pommes Dauphinoise
Recipe courtesy of Sarah Sharratt
Yield: 6-8 servings
Prep Time: 40 minutes
Inactive Prep Time: 1 hour 10 minutes
Cook Time: 10 minutes
Difficulty Level: Intermediate
Ingredients:
- Butter, for greasing
- 1 ½ cups heavy cream
- 1 ¼ cups milk
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- Salt and white pepper
- 455g Yukon Gold or other all-purpose potatoes
- 280g Gruyere cheese, shredded
- 1 tbsp fresh rosemary, finely chopped
Methods:
1. Preheat the oven to 190°C. Butter a 9-by-13-inch baking dish and set aside.
2. Heat the cream, milk, garlic, 1 teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper in a small saucepan over medium heat until simmering. Reduce the heat to low and simmer until the liquid has reduced slightly, about 10 minutes. Turn off the heat.
3. Peel the potatoes and slice into thin (about 1/8-inch thick) medallions on a mandoline. (If you do not have a mandoline, use a sharp knife to slice the potatoes as thinly as you can.)
4. Layer one-third of the potato slices, overlapping slightly, in the baking dish and sprinkle one-third of the cheese on top. Repeat with the potatoes and cheese until you have three layers of potatoes. Sprinkle the remaining cheese and the rosemary on top. Pour over the cream mixture.
5. Bake until the cheese is golden brown and the liquid is bubbling around the edges, 50 to 60 minutes. If the top isn’t golden brown after 60 minutes, broil for a few minutes to colour and crisp the cheese. Cover with foil and let stand for 5 to 10 minutes before serving.
Cook’s Note: This dish is best assembled and baked the same day.
