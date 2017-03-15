Pommes Dauphinoise by Sarah Sharratt

“ For this French classic, use a multi-purpose potato–one that is not too floury or too waxy. The starchiness of the potato slices helps bind the layers together, creating a gratin that holds its shape when served. ” – Sarah Sharratt

Pommes Dauphinoise

Recipe courtesy of Sarah Sharratt

Yield: 6-8 servings

Prep Time: 40 minutes

Inactive Prep Time: 1 hour 10 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Difficulty Level: Intermediate

Ingredients:

Butter, for greasing

1 ½ cups heavy cream

1 ¼ cups milk

2 cloves garlic, minced

Salt and white pepper

455g Yukon Gold or other all- purpose potatoes

280g Gruyere cheese, shredded

1 tbsp fresh rosemary, finely chopped

Methods:

1. Preheat the oven to 190°C. Butter a 9-by-13-inch baking dish and set aside.

2. Heat the cream, milk, garlic, 1 teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper in a small saucepan over medium heat until simmering. Reduce the heat to low and simmer until the liquid has reduced slightly, about 10 minutes. Turn off the heat.

3. Peel the potatoes and slice into thin (about 1/8-inch thick) medallions on a mandoline. (If you do not have a mandoline, use a sharp knife to slice the potatoes as thinly as you can.)

4. Layer one-third of the potato slices, overlapping slightly, in the baking dish and sprinkle one-third of the cheese on top. Repeat with the potatoes and cheese until you have three layers of potatoes. Sprinkle the remaining cheese and the rosemary on top. Pour over the cream mixture.

5. Bake until the cheese is golden brown and the liquid is bubbling around the edges, 50 to 60 minutes. If the top isn’t golden brown after 60 minutes, broil for a few minutes to colour and crisp the cheese. Cover with foil and let stand for 5 to 10 minutes before serving.

Cook’s Note: This dish is best assembled and baked the same day.