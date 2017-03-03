How To Make Delicious, Simple and Healthy Snacks

Who says snacking healthy has to be confined to boring nuts and salads?

One of the hardest things to control when you’re on a diet is to try and ignore those pangs of hunger. Luckily, we’ve prepared the recipes of some of our favourite healthy snacks that are not only nutritious, but delicious too!

CREAMY APPLE CINNAMON SMOOTHIE

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day and what better way to start of a beautiful morning than a delicious smoothie?

Yield: 1 serving

Ingredients:

1/2 ripe banana, frozen

1/2 medium apple, chopped

2 tablespoons old fashioned oats

1 tablespoon almond butter

1 cup unsweetened almond milk

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

3 ice cubes

Directions:

1. Place all of the ingredients into a high speed blender. Blend until creamy

2. Top with granola or chopped apple slices and enjoy!

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

264 calories | 12g fat | 37g carbs | 7g fiber | 17g sugar | 6g protein

Source: She Well