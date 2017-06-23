Navigation

How to make a risotto

Cook a storm in your kitchen with this basic risotto recipe by Chef Yenni!

How to re-create Chef Yenni’s risotto:

INGREDIENTS:

  •  2tsp olive oil
  • 20g butter
  • ½ onion, chopped
  • 500g risotto rice
  • Whole thyme
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1L chicken broth
  • Parmesan cheese

METHOD:

  1. Wash risotto rice.
  2. Add butter, onion, and bay leaf to the same pan. Sauté onion over low to medium heat until it becomes translucent.
  3. Add risotto rice and sauté with a wooden spoon to keep the grains whole.
  4. Add chicken broth, ladle by ladle, until rice puffs up. Place thyme, white wine, cream, and all the cheese into the pan. Continue to cook until rice becomes almost opaque, then add in a little more broth, stir, and remove from heat.
  5. Discard bay leaf and thyme stalks.
  6. Serve rice on a plate, garnished with alfafa sprouts and edible flowers. Grate some the parmesan cheese to your liking!

 

For more recipes on the variety of rice – red, black, wild, glutinous, calros rice and more – purchase our Coookbook 2017 – The Rice Pot available on stands now!

