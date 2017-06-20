Navigation

Taste of Mexico With Chicken Fajitas

Tuesday, June 20, 2017 12:12 PM by

This chicken fajitas recipe is as delicious as it is easy!

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: 20 minutes

Serves: 4

INGREDIENTS

1 tbsp NeuVida Omega-9 cooking oil

1/2 kg boneless skinless chicken breasts

1/4 cup pre-cut mixed fresh stir-fry vegetables (carrots, bell peppers, onions, broccoli and snow peas)

2 tbsp chili powder

8 pieces flour tortillas (15 cm)

1 cup KRAFT shredded Cheddar Cheese

METHOD

  1. Heat oil in a large non-stick skillet on medium-high heat. Lay the chicken breast in the pan and leave to cook for two minutes until it turns brown. Then, flip it to the other side to let it cook.
  2. Cook the dressing, chili powder and vegetables together until the vegetables are crisp-tender.
  3. Slice the chicken into strips.
  4. Serve at once with the vegetables, warm tortillas and sides of shredded cheese.

 

Tips: Cover the cooked chicken breast in aluminium foil to retain heat while waiting for the vegetables to cook.

 

 

