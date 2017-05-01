WIN! Wonderful Prizes This May 2017!

WIN! Mandara Spa Vouchers!

Mandara Spa’s journey began on the spiritual island of Bali, where the people nurture a true reverence for the healing arts. This knowledge is passed down from generation to generation, from mother to daughter, from father to son, and as such is deeply entwined in the Balinese way of life. Combining this rich knowledge and spirit of generosity with European techniques, Mandara Spa offers each guest the ultimate luxurious healing experience. Today, Mandara Spas can be found in diverse locations around the world. Every Mandara Spa experience is completely unique, in honour of the local diversity of culture as well as Balinese traditions. While no two Mandara Spas are identical, them commitment to your ultimate satisfaction is, along with a belief in the healing arts and the spirit of generosity towards guests.

Click here if you have issue acessing the promo form above