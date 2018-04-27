WIN! Website Special : Le French Festival 2018

Navigation

Voilà: Le French Festival 2018 Is Finally Here

Culture enthusiasts can now mark their calendars with lively not-to-be-missed French programmes offered by Le French Festival (LFF), as the 17th instalment of Malaysia’s largest and widest-reaching French festival is now happening from 12th April to 20th May. Organised by Alliance Française (AF) and the Embassy of France in Malaysia, LFF 2018 will take place over a 5-week period spoiling festival goers with choices from a variety of film, musical concerts, theatre and live shows, foodie gatherings, and more.

Showcasing a new generation of French talents, LFF 2018 will be celebrating youth and highlighting only the most current trends and entertainment direct from France including:

  • 16 recent movie releases for the French Film Festival (with subtitles in English),
  • Numerous visiting musical artists from France including award-winning bands,
  • Live theatre,
  • A photography exhibition,
  • As well as a number of Art de Vivre events featuring returning festival favourites including drink & food tastings with Martell, cooking classes, and more.

For more information, please visit www.lefrenchfestival.com.my or its Facebook page facebook.com/lefrenchfestivalmy

