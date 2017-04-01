Navigation

WIN! Power Lift Therapy by Payot worth RM 843

Saturday, April 1, 2017

The perfect V shape contour glowing activator scars remover!

Payot Power Lift Therapy has a huge potential to increase tissue metabolism and act as a collagen booster. Results-driven facial that will simultaneously tighten and reduce fine lines or wrinkles while providing the skin the nourishment they need.

Utilizing the latest, non-invasive electrical impulses to aid the absorption of the active ingredients and stimulate the skin, this facial treatment from Payot will leave your skin more firmer and keep it hydrated. Visible results after the first treatment where your skin feels supple and revitalized, as good as an instant face lift.

These are the amazing results after the treatment:

  • Comfortable and relaxing ambience
  • Reduces appearances of lines and wrinkles
  • Relieve stress and firm skin
  • Valid for all skin types
  • Use Payot products and exclusive skin scrubber machine.

Click here if you have issue acessing the promo form above

