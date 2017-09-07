Win! A Copy Of Personal Branding 247

What gets you noticed from the crowd? A strong personal brand, says Andrew Chow. The author of Personal Branding 247, he’s also a social media and public relations strategist.

Andrew’s book is written with entrepreneurs and business owners in mind. In it, he shares tips on identifying and articulating your unique value proposition, so you have a better shot at success.

And, he’s given us 4 copies to give away to you!

To win one, send an email today to [email protected] and tell us how having a copy of Personal Branding 247 will help you!

The last date for entries is 30th September 2017. Please put ‘Personal Branding 247’ as the title of your email to be eligible.

For tips from Andrew, check out page 17 of Her World’s September issue!