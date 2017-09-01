WIN! Online Shopping Vouchers This Month

Stand a chance to WIN mySMINK shopping vouchers worth RM150 each!

Beauty hub mySMINK offers a fun, inspiring and hassle-free shopping experience for all beauty lovers.

mySMINK made its debut on May 2017 with the ultimate aim of building its own online beauty community. Customers can expect complete product information, transparency, content and education. This one-of-a-kind beauty portal showcases the best and coolest beauty brands from Malaysia and around the region, within a luxury setting, digitally.

mySMINK is also the exclusive online distributor for Madame Izara and Morena. The latter is a cosmetics line dedicated to those with tanned and dark skin tones, and the former a makeup collection by actress Izara Aishah.

Morena’s high-quality foundation is created to blend smoothly into dark Asian skin. It gives tanned skin a radiant glow, so it never looks dull even after wearing the foundation over many hours.

Madame Izara showcases the actress’s love for makeup and all things beauty. Izara had a hand in the formulation and development of her makeup line, from start to finish. Madame Izara kicks off its fantastic foray with a lip kit that offers the pout-perfecting trifecta of a lip liner, liquid lip colour and sharpener.

