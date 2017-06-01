Navigation

How To #HWNoGadgetHour Campaign 2017 Her World Kitchen Awards 2017 Her World Beauty Awards 2016
How To Teach Your Kids Good MannersHow To Teach Your Kids Good MannersBody Areas You Should Take Note of RegularlyBody Areas You Should Take Note of RegularlyWaffle Recipes That Will Get You Drooling For MoreWaffle Recipes That Will Get You Drooling For MoreHere's How To Actually Care for Your DenimHere's How To Actually Care for Your Denim4 Tips To Sustaining Your Marriage4 Tips To Sustaining Your Marriage

WIN! Great Prizes This June 2017!

Thursday, June 1, 2017 9:09 AM by
Prev1 of 5

WIN! Comfort Zone’s Hydramemory Extra Cream worth RM 308!

The [comfort zone] Hydramemory Extra Cream 24h delivers perfect hydro-lipidic balance and deep hydration, in order to give skin new vitality. This hydrating cream-gel is rich with goodness that’s especially beneficial to dyhydrated skin, with the advanced noncomedogenic formula scientifically tested to provide long-lasting hydration. Its main active ingredients are trehalose, baobab extract, hyaluronic acid, and TrimoistTM, which is a a complex of active ingredients that safeguard the skin’s hydration by reinforcing its hydrolipidic mantle with a lipophilic and hydrophilic mechanism. Hyaluronic acid helps to keep skin smooth and ‘plump’ through its ability to hold up to 1,000 times its weight in water. Carry it with you to the gym, put it into your bag, or bring it along with you on a trip. Soft and smooth in texture, it immediately gives you a sense of wellbeing.

 

Click here if you have issue acessing the promo form above

Prev1 of 5

, , , ,

Related Stories

Mother's Day Gifts for Fashionistas

Here's How You Can Drink More H2O In 60 ...

Brad Pitt's Take On Life After Angie

Fun Things To Do For Mum On Mother's Day

Are You Making These Mascara Mistakes?

All The Way From LA: Dior Addict Lacquer...