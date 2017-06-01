WIN! Great Prizes This June 2017!

WIN! Comfort Zone’s Hydramemory Extra Cream worth RM 308!

The [comfort zone] Hydramemory Extra Cream 24h delivers perfect hydro-lipidic balance and deep hydration, in order to give skin new vitality. This hydrating cream-gel is rich with goodness that’s especially beneficial to dyhydrated skin, with the advanced noncomedogenic formula scientifically tested to provide long-lasting hydration. Its main active ingredients are trehalose, baobab extract, hyaluronic acid, and TrimoistTM, which is a a complex of active ingredients that safeguard the skin’s hydration by reinforcing its hydrolipidic mantle with a lipophilic and hydrophilic mechanism. Hyaluronic acid helps to keep skin smooth and ‘plump’ through its ability to hold up to 1,000 times its weight in water. Carry it with you to the gym, put it into your bag, or bring it along with you on a trip. Soft and smooth in texture, it immediately gives you a sense of wellbeing.

Click here if you have issue acessing the promo form above