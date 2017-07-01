WIN! Fantastic Prizes This July 2017!

WIN! Cellnique SOS Serum with Perilla Leaf & Aloe Vera worth RM198
Cellnique’s SOS Serum combines perilla leaf and aloe vera extract to provide instant relief for sensitive skin. The soothing ultra-light gel alleviates skin discomfort in an instant – minimising swelling, itchiness, redness, rashes, and allergic reactions for smoother skin. Non-comodegenic and absolutely suitable for all skin types, you can use it as a moisturising serum or overnight mask. It delivers a rapid boost of hydration to restore vital moisture balance instantly, so your skin feels refreshed, relieved, and radiant.
Five super benefits:
1. Neutralise skin discomfort and allergic reactions
2. Relieve itchiness and swelling
3. Soothe redness and rashes
4. Calm irritation and inflammation
5. Restore moisture balance