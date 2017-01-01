WIN! Fantastic Prizes This January 2017!

WIN! Claude Bernard watch worth RM 1, 113

For the discerning watch enthusiast, independent Swiss watch brand Claude Bernard combines a 40-year tradition of precision Swiss watch-making with excellent value. With the highest premium placed on craftsmanship, each water is individually hand-assembled with Swiss watch-makers at Claude Bernard’s independent facility in Les Geneves, Switzerland. The brand adheres to the best quality standards of Swiss watch-making.

A classic timepiece that never goes out of style, the ladies collection features a small second hand sub-dial or a boy-sized watch with a date window. Available only with a stainless steel bracelet, this is a timepiece that will stand the test of time- reliable read on the time, and an evergreen design that can be handed from mother to daughter. Timeless and treasured.

Click here if you have issue acessing the promo form above

WIN! Thomas Sabo jewellery worth RM 1, 088

Thomas Sabo Love Bridge for men and women offer a fascinatingly broad variety of styles and colours to suit every taste. The sporty-elegant Colour Love Bridge bracelets provide colourful variety for the wrist-quite literally. To match your existing jewellery, you can have your personal message engraved free of charge on bridges of 925 sterling silver.

This can be a declaration of love, beautiful life mottos, the initials of your loved one, or the data of a very special day: the ideas for a personalised engraving are as colourful and diverse as life itself. You can let your imagination run wild with a huge range of engraving options, including an array of different symbols. Engrave on a bracelet, a ring or a stunning double-faced pendant. Make your loved one smile by gifting them with a customised piece of jewellery, which is completely unique and will bear your special message forever.

Click here if you have issue acessing the promo form above

WIN! Grobag worth RM 189

The multi-award winning innovative safer sleep solutions from Gro keep parents sane by ensuring babies get restful and safe sleep. Grobag, which is the UK’s Number 1 baby sleep bag, offers quality sleep for parents too as the soft fabric, accurate togs and sizing, and clear guidance keeps babies safe and comfortable through the nigh. Now, to meet the demands of parents in Southeast Asian countries where the climate is warmer, Gro has specifically designed the 0.2 tog Grobag baby sleep bag-perfect for rooms with a temperature of 27 oC and above.

Baby sleep bags provide a safer yet easy-to-use alternative to loose sheets and blankets. With a gorgeous light and highly breathable 0.2 tog fabric, the Grobag allows your little one to sleep comfortably even on the warmest night or during the day without the worry of overheating. Its available in three sizes: 0 to 6 months, 6 to 18 months and 18 to 36 months. The bags also come in four other tog ratings for different temperatures: 3.5 tog, 2.5 tog, 1.0 tog and 0.5 tog.

Grobag is acknowledged as a ‘hip-healthy’ product by The International Hip Dysplasia Institute (IHDI), and its recommended by The Lullaby Trust and the UK’s leading safe sleep charity. Purchase it at Bumps and Bundles, Poppies, The Babyloft, Jumping Baby Jacks, Happikiddo, and other leading mum and baby accessory retailers. Visit www.bloomandgrowasia.com for more information.

Click here if you have issue acessing the promo form above

WIN! Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Serum worth RM 498

The Retinol Youth Renewal Serum from Murad, the pioneering clinical skincare brand, is an anti-ageing powerhouse that quickly and visibly targets key signs of ageing without any downtime or side effects. Powered by Murad’s proprietary Retinol Tri-Active Technology, this fast-acting serum gently minimises lines and deep wrinkles, firms, evens skin tone and boosts radiance for more vibrant, youthful skin.

THE RETINOL TRI-ACTIVE TECHNOLOGY WORKS IN THREE WAYS:

Fast-Acting Retinoid Time-Released Retinol Retinol Booster

Murad’s Retinol Youth Renewal Serum is also among the first to contain swertia flower extract, an ingredient native to the Himalayas and recognised for its ability to aid in the regeneration of skin cells after a burn. This extract, when paired with other active ingredients, reduces irritation and gently soothes the skin. Retinol Youth Renewal Serum also features hyaluronic acid spheres to hydrate and immediately plump and smooth skin. In just two weeks, 93 per cent of users saw a reduction in lines and wrinkles, while 98 per cent noticed smoother skin.

Click here if you have issue acessing the promo form above