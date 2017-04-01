WIN! Fabulous Prizes This April 2017!

WIN! Brother Home Sewing and Embroidery Machine worth RM 2,899

Brother International’s NV955 sewing and embroidery machines are designed for all skill levels, and is an ideal machine for home sewing and embroidery needs. Lightweight and portable, it allows sewing and embroidery enthusiasts to bring the machine to classes, holiday destinations or family gatherings. The machine’s 100 x 100mm embroidery area provides ample space for users to enjoy the multiple built-in decorative stitches and embroidery designs – at their own comfort.

Additionally, the NV955 sewing and embroidery machines come with a variety of built-in, easy to sew and embroidery patterns that are exclusive to Brother. The unique patterns are aimed at hobbyist, quilters and crafters from adults to children. Both machines combine Brother’s reliability with the latest innovations from the company’s state-of-art product development labs in Japan.

To find out more, check out welcome.brother.com/my-en.html.

