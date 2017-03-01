Get Two Complimentary The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Drinks Now!

EVERYONE HAS A STORY

From your first after-school hang-out session to your first date at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, we want to know what your story is!

WE’LL SELECT THE 20 MOST MEMORABLE STORIES AND FEATURE THEM IN OUR MAGAZINE!

How to win complimentary drinks:

Follow us on Instagram and Facebook! Tell us in less than 30 words what is your most favourite The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf memory is! Dont forget to include a picture of your memory and #mycoffeebeanstory and #herworldmy when you post on your Instagram or Facebook. Her World will select 100 readers with the most interesting stories to win TWO complimentary drinks from The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf If you dont have a story yet, its not too late to make ONE!

*Your Instagram/Facebook account should be on PUBLIC mode for us to keep track of your entries.