WIN! Bonia’s watch worth RM 676!

Modern, Elegant and Contemporary

Made with the very best materials and a timeless style, BONIA’s watches are crafted in accordance with Italian inspired traditions. The Bonia’s timeless piece that is all stainless steel band with ceramic is a perfect watch to go for any occasions. It is not only water resistance that is up to 5 meters deep but with the case that is made up from brass is definitely a perfect watch to accompany your day-to-day activities.

The three fundamentals that have helped BONIA raise the bar remain forever captivating: the high-quality of materials, the proper implementation of every design before it reaches production, and the craftsmanship in the treatment of the items.

BONIA, the Italian Inspiration has been building its brand personality through recent years. Modern, Elegant, and Contemporary have always been BONIA’s forefront principles. The cohesiveness of all these elements combined is what creates a seamless and elegant end-product. All BONIA products infuse modernism and a sense of youth into its timeless elegance and glamour creation. To truly master sophisticated design, every aspect of the brand should complement the company’s core message. As a leading leather specialist, BONIA is driven to keep its pace up with emerging fashion trends. Delivering winning fashion items, but reinvented through the lens of traditional Italian style.

