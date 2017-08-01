WIN! Awesome Prizes This August!

WIN! CRES Toucher Hydro Facial with Micro Meridian Aromatherapy worth RM 227

Always feeling tired and stressed out at work? The Toucher Hydro Facial from CRES will do wonders for you. This basic treatment is suitable for all skin types as it deep-cleanses skin pores, removes skin impurities, and maintains a healthy complexion.

It comes with the Micro Meridian Aromatherapy, a reinforced aromatherapy adopting the usage of nano technology in the Micro Meridian Infuser to enhance the effectiveness of aromatherapy, giving you fast and optimal results. It improves blood circulation and lymphatic drainage, which in turn reduces neck tightness and headaches, making you feel relaxed. CRES uses organic pure essential oils to help relax your mind and body.

Your therapist will choose one from three types based on your condition:

1. Lavender: Helpful for relaxation, a tensed neck, stress, insomnia, and tiredness.

2. Peppermint: Reduces headache, neck pain, fever, and muscle pain.

3. Tea tree oil: Stimulates the immune system and relieves skin discomfort such as itchiness and rashes.

The benefits of Micro Meridian Aromatherapy:

1. Relieves headache and migrain

2. Reduces neck pain and neck muscle tightness

3. Better sleep, and relaxes mind and body

4. Eliminates tiredness and tension

5. Enhances blood circulation and lymphatic drainage of the neck and head

