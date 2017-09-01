WIN! Amazing Prizes This September!

WIN! Astute Clinic Astute Premier Facial and Laser Rejuvenation worth RM 1, 388

The Astute Premier Facial and Laser Rejuvenation treatment both promise to rejuvenate your skin, giving you flawless, smooth and wrinkle-free skin!

Astute Premier Facial:

Astute Clinic’s best-selling medical facial, theAstute Premier Facial works to clear congested skin and remove dead skin cells while also restoring moisture, resulting in a long-lasting and radiant glow.

Astute Laser Rejuvenation:

The Astute laser programme for Laser Rejuvenation is designed to give you clear and radiant skin with minimal or no downtime. This minimally-invasive aesthetic laser treatment targets pigmented cells (melanin), clearing them out while also stimulating collagen production, which improves your overall complexion. It helps to reduce visible marks and combats the signs of ageing. It treats conditions and blemishes such as freckles, sun damage, birthmarks, melasma, uneven skin tone, scars and pock marks, enlarged pores, dilated oil glands, fine lines, and wrinkles.

