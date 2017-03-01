Navigation

WIN! Amazing Prizes This March 2017!

Wednesday, March 1, 2017
WIN! Physicians Formula Nude Wear Glowing Nude Makeup set worth RM 280

Strip down to your natural beauty with the glowing finish of Physicians Formula Nude Wear Glowing Nude Makeup range. Formulated with 100% Nude Glow Pigments, the airy formulas are infused with a natural extract (Tropaeolum Majus Flower) that allows skin to breathe, as if completely ‘in the nude’. Designed even for the most sensitive skin, the range consists of Nude Wear Touch of Glow, Touch of Glow Stick, Touch of Glow Foundation, and the new Glowing Nude Powder and Glowing Nude Blush. The perfecting formulas help to achieve a beautiful bare skin effect and skin-glowing finish.

 

